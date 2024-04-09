CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 763 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,244 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 549,710 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,221,000 after acquiring an additional 73,570 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Devon Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 373,757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,974,000 after acquiring an additional 9,823 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Devon Energy by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 54,639 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,068,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 367.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 75,042 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 58,997 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:DVN opened at $53.44 on Tuesday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $56.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.19.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.19.

View Our Latest Report on DVN

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.