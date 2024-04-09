CENTRAL TRUST Co Trims Stock Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth about $5,451,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 54.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,644,000 after acquiring an additional 28,415 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 15.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,690,000 after acquiring an additional 8,041 shares during the last quarter. XXEC Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the third quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 85.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 119,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,717,000 after acquiring an additional 54,934 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Display Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $164.26 on Tuesday. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $125.98 and a 52-week high of $194.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.10 and a 200 day moving average of $169.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.45.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $158.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $161.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.86.

Universal Display Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

