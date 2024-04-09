Century Casinos’ (CNTY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CNTY. Macquarie lowered Century Casinos from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JMP Securities lowered Century Casinos from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Century Casinos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.00.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Century Casinos

Century Casinos Stock Performance

CNTY opened at $3.32 on Monday. Century Casinos has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $8.11. The stock has a market cap of $100.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average of $4.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $143.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.60 million. Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Century Casinos will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Century Casinos

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Century Casinos by 33.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 15,356 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 55.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 35.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 23,393 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Century Casinos by 4.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 220,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Casinos by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Century Casinos

(Get Free Report)

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. It develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.