CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN) Shares Up 35.9%

CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 35.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 18,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.
CFN Enterprises Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.16.
CFN Enterprises Company Profile
CFN Enterprises Inc engages in the sponsored content and marketing activities for legal CBD, cannabis, and psychedelics industries in the United States. The company also manufactures CBD products for growers, pharmaceutical, wellness providers, and retailers' needs. It offers sponsored content, including articles, press releases, videos, podcasts, advertisements and other media, email advertisements, and other marketing campaigns.
Featured Articles
