CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Receives C$166.36 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$166.36.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GIB.A. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CGI from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on CGI from C$155.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on CGI from C$152.00 to C$166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. CIBC increased their price target on CGI from C$155.00 to C$169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on CGI from C$154.00 to C$163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
