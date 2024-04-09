CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Receives C$166.36 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$166.36.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GIB.A. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CGI from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on CGI from C$155.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on CGI from C$152.00 to C$166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. CIBC increased their price target on CGI from C$155.00 to C$169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on CGI from C$154.00 to C$163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Get CGI alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CGI

CGI Stock Performance

CGI Company Profile

Shares of TSE:GIB.A opened at C$144.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$153.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$144.03. CGI has a 12 month low of C$127.73 and a 12 month high of C$160.40.

(Get Free Report

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.