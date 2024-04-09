Chariot (LON:CHAR) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.17

Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 11.17 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 8.43 ($0.11). Chariot shares last traded at GBX 8.50 ($0.11), with a volume of 2,900,592 shares trading hands.

Chariot Stock Up 1.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 11.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £91.90 million, a PE ratio of -425.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Get Chariot alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Chariot news, insider Chris Zeal acquired 113,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £10,252.89 ($12,976.70). In related news, insider Andrew R. Hockey sold 224,227 shares of Chariot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11), for a total value of £20,180.43 ($25,541.61). Also, insider Chris Zeal purchased 113,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £10,252.89 ($12,976.70). Insiders own 18.35% of the company’s stock.

About Chariot

Chariot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and appraisal activities. The company operates through Transactional Gas and Transactional Power segments. The company holds interests in the Rissana offshore license that covers an area of approximately 8,489 square kilometers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chariot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chariot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.