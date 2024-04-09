Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ CTHR opened at $0.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.91. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.41.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a negative net margin of 91.98%. The company had revenue of $7.91 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Ollin B. Sykes acquired 107,500 shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.33 per share, with a total value of $35,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,844,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,651.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 139,850 shares of company stock valued at $47,311. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTHR. Meros Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 632,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 82,148 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 194,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 98,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

