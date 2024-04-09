Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 54,024 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 1.8% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $44,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its position in Chevron by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 0.2 %

CVX opened at $161.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $172.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.39%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

