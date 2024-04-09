Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 53,661 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 1.1% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $14,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $161.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.96 and a 200-day moving average of $152.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $299.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $172.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.39%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

