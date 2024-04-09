Citigroup Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Citigroup in a report issued on Thursday, April 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the company will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.73. The consensus estimate for Citigroup’s current full-year earnings is $5.79 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.56.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $61.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.13. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Wealth Management grew its position in Citigroup by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management grew its position in Citigroup by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Citigroup by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in Citigroup by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

