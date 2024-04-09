Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.56.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on C shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Citigroup Price Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $61.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.13. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $63.90.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of C. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 1,962.1% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

See Also

