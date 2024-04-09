Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE C opened at $61.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.13. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.52.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on C shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.56.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

See Also

