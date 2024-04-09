ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Plans Dividend of $0.50

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the communications equipment provider on Wednesday, April 10th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

ClearOne Stock Performance

Shares of CLRO opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. ClearOne has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $2.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $0.99.

Get ClearOne alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ClearOne in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ClearOne in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ClearOne by 86.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 838,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 387,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ClearOne by 365,044.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 32,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearOne in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ClearOne

ClearOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.