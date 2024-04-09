Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0526 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.0% annually over the last three years.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund stock opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $6.02.

About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 20,213 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 152,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 39,274 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 344,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 28,439 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

