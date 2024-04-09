Clough Global Equity Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ)

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0603 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Clough Global Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Clough Global Equity Fund alerts:

Clough Global Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $6.56.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Global Equity Fund

In other news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.42 per share, with a total value of $128,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 390,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,668.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Clough Global Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 6,025.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter.

About Clough Global Equity Fund

(Get Free Report)

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.