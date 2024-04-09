CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) & Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Financial Analysis

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) and Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CNB Financial and Lakeland Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Lakeland Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50

Lakeland Financial has a consensus price target of $74.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.50%. Given Lakeland Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lakeland Financial is more favorable than CNB Financial.

Dividends

Valuation & Earnings

CNB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Lakeland Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. CNB Financial pays out 27.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lakeland Financial pays out 52.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lakeland Financial has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years. CNB Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares CNB Financial and Lakeland Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNB Financial $327.03 million 1.27 $58.02 million $2.56 7.71 Lakeland Financial $393.12 million 4.06 $93.77 million $3.65 16.82

Lakeland Financial has higher revenue and earnings than CNB Financial. CNB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lakeland Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

CNB Financial has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lakeland Financial has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CNB Financial and Lakeland Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNB Financial 17.74% 11.69% 1.02% Lakeland Financial 23.85% 14.89% 1.38%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.4% of CNB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.2% of Lakeland Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of CNB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Lakeland Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lakeland Financial beats CNB Financial on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services. It also provides private banking; and wealth and asset management services, including the administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans, as well as a range of wealth management services. In addition, the company invests in debt and equity securities; sells nonproprietary annuities and other insurance products; and offers small balance unsecured loans and secured loans primarily collateralized by automobiles and equipment, as well as engages in consumer discount loan and finance business. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Clearfield, Pennsylvania.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, construction, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other commercial and consumer loans. The company also provides retail and merchant credit card services; corporate treasury management, wealth advisory, and trust services; retail brokerage services, including various financial and investment products, such as annuities and life insurance; and mobile business banking and on-line treasury management services. It serves commercial real estate, manufacturing, agriculture, construction, retail, wholesale, finance and insurance, accommodation and food services, and health care industries. The company was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

