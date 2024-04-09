Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.13) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.63). The company issued revenue guidance of $340, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $336.10 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Cognyte Software from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Cognyte Software Trading Up 3.3 %

Institutional Trading of Cognyte Software

Shares of Cognyte Software stock opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.08. The company has a market cap of $578.94 million, a P/E ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.68. Cognyte Software has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $8.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,806 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

