CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:CLGN)

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for CollPlant Biotechnologies in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 5th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CollPlant Biotechnologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.57) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CollPlant Biotechnologies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Get CollPlant Biotechnologies alerts:

CollPlant Biotechnologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CLGN stock opened at $5.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $58.53 million, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.46. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $8.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 53.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 119.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth $189,000. 21.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, Israel, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.