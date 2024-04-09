Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Sold by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners reduced its position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,122 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 3,669.2% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,094,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880,183 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,791,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,508,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465,846 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,102,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342,755 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter worth $90,775,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter worth $80,011,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on COLB shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wedbush cut their target price on Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Stephens cut Columbia Banking System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.81.

Insider Transactions at Columbia Banking System

In related news, CEO Clint Stein acquired 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $199,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,472,736.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Elizabeth Whitehead Seaton bought 2,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,618.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,001 shares in the company, valued at $462,018.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Clint Stein bought 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $199,120.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 165,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,472,736.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 35,133 shares of company stock valued at $719,737. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $18.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average of $21.29. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $28.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.71.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.35). Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $519.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

Featured Articles

