Comerica Incorporated Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Comerica in a research report issued on Thursday, April 4th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.14. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Comerica’s current full-year earnings is $5.18 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Comerica’s FY2025 earnings at $6.12 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. Comerica had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CMA. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Comerica from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Comerica from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Comerica from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Comerica from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.70.

Comerica Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:CMA opened at $54.01 on Monday. Comerica has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $57.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.68.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.10%.

Insider Transactions at Comerica

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $88,298.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,276.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $88,298.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at $454,276.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $160,013.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,840.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Comerica by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

