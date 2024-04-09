Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CMA. Argus downgraded shares of Comerica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Comerica from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Comerica from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comerica currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.70.

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of CMA opened at $54.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.68. Comerica has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $57.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Comerica will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 44.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $160,013.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,840.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $160,013.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,840.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $88,298.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,276.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comerica

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Comerica by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 203,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,348,000 after purchasing an additional 31,125 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Comerica by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 678,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,211,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Comerica by 607.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 303,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,007,000 after purchasing an additional 260,286 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth about $636,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Comerica by 21,786.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 165,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 164,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

