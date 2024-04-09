Comparing Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN) and Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Free Report) and Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of Akanda shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.4% of Natural Alternatives International shares are held by institutional investors. 20.4% of Akanda shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of Natural Alternatives International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Akanda alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Akanda and Natural Alternatives International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akanda 0 0 0 0 N/A Natural Alternatives International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Akanda and Natural Alternatives International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akanda $2.62 million 0.41 -$11.66 million N/A N/A Natural Alternatives International $154.01 million 0.26 $2.52 million ($0.70) -9.46

Natural Alternatives International has higher revenue and earnings than Akanda.

Risk and Volatility

Akanda has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natural Alternatives International has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Akanda and Natural Alternatives International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akanda N/A N/A N/A Natural Alternatives International -3.22% -4.70% -2.77%

Summary

Akanda beats Natural Alternatives International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akanda

(Get Free Report)

Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products to patients worldwide. It offers medicinal-grade cannabis and cannabis based medical and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New Romney, the United Kingdom.

About Natural Alternatives International

(Get Free Report)

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products. The company also provides strategic partnering services, such as customized product formulation, clinical study design and support, manufacturing, marketing support, international regulatory and label law compliance, international product registration, packaging in multiple formats and labeling design, scientific research, proprietary ingredients, customer-specific nutritional product formulation, product testing and evaluation, marketing management, packaging and delivery system design, regulatory review, and international product registration assistance. In addition, it sells beta-alanine ingredient under the CarnoSyn and SR CarnoSyn names. The company manufactures products in various forms, including capsules, tablets, chewable wafers, and powders. Its private-label contract manufacturing customers include companies that market nutritional supplements through direct sales marketing channels, direct to consumer e-commerce channels, and retail stores. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Akanda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akanda and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.