Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) Insider Neil David Eckert Acquires 1,234 Shares

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Free Report) insider Neil David Eckert bought 1,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 497 ($6.29) per share, for a total transaction of £6,132.98 ($7,762.28).
Conduit Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of CRE opened at GBX 499 ($6.32) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 497.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 472.54. Conduit Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 428.32 ($5.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 533 ($6.75). The firm has a market cap of £783.33 million, a P/E ratio of 530.85 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 0.59.
Conduit Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Conduit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,978.72%.
Conduit Company Profile
Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Property, Casualty, and Specialty. It offers catastrophe and non-catastrophe property business lines; director's and officer's liability, financial institutions liability, general liability, medical malpractice, professional liability, transactional liability; and aviation, contingency, energy, engineering and construction, environmental, marine, renewables, political violence and terrorism, specie and fine art, war, whole account, and ceded reinsurance products.
