Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) Insider Neil David Eckert Acquires 1,234 Shares

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Free Report) insider Neil David Eckert bought 1,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 497 ($6.29) per share, for a total transaction of £6,132.98 ($7,762.28).

Shares of CRE opened at GBX 499 ($6.32) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 497.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 472.54. Conduit Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 428.32 ($5.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 533 ($6.75). The firm has a market cap of £783.33 million, a P/E ratio of 530.85 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Conduit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,978.72%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Conduit from GBX 635 ($8.04) to GBX 695 ($8.80) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Property, Casualty, and Specialty. It offers catastrophe and non-catastrophe property business lines; director's and officer's liability, financial institutions liability, general liability, medical malpractice, professional liability, transactional liability; and aviation, contingency, energy, engineering and construction, environmental, marine, renewables, political violence and terrorism, specie and fine art, war, whole account, and ceded reinsurance products.

