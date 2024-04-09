Conn’s (CONN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 11th. Analysts expect Conn’s to post earnings of ($1.31) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Conn’s Trading Down 2.1 %

CONN opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Conn’s has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.77.

Get Conn's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Conn’s during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Conn’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Conn’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Conn’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Conn’s by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. 55.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Conn’s

(Get Free Report)

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; and furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.