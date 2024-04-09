Constellation Brands (STZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.13 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Constellation Brands to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Constellation Brands Stock Performance
Shares of STZ opened at $266.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $255.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.67. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $221.81 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The company has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05.
A number of brokerages recently commented on STZ. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Argus downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.11.
Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.
