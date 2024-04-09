Contrasting Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) & Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD)

Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Free Report) and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.8% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of Till Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Till Capital and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Till Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Skyward Specialty Insurance Group 0 1 7 1 3.00

Profitability

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a consensus price target of $39.56, indicating a potential upside of 5.57%. Given Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Skyward Specialty Insurance Group is more favorable than Till Capital.

This table compares Till Capital and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Till Capital N/A -4.75% -1.79% Skyward Specialty Insurance Group 9.56% 14.31% 2.84%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Till Capital and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Till Capital $6.76 million N/A -$4.20 million ($0.77) -4.67 Skyward Specialty Insurance Group $885.97 million 1.69 $85.98 million $2.24 16.73

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Till Capital. Till Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Till Capital has a beta of -0.64, suggesting that its share price is 164% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group beats Till Capital on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Till Capital



Till Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration activities. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, and other deposits. It owns various mineral royalties and exploration property option agreements. The company also holds an interest in the Copper King property. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group



Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc., an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

