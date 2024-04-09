ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.87

ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.87 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 288.20 ($3.65), with a volume of 3744516 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 287.40 ($3.64).

CTEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 300 ($3.80) to GBX 323 ($4.09) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.67) to GBX 310 ($3.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 307.17 ($3.89).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 263.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 238.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,748.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.53.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from ConvaTec Group’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. ConvaTec Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10,000.00%.

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products and technologies worldwide. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

