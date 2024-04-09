Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Expected to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Corcept Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Research analyst K. Das now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Corcept Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $135.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Corcept Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.79.

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $24.23 on Tuesday. Corcept Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $20.87 and a twelve month high of $34.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.64 and its 200-day moving average is $25.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corcept Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,424,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,366,000 after purchasing an additional 376,774 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,332,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,915,000 after acquiring an additional 458,414 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,740,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,754,000 after acquiring an additional 114,571 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,768,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,393,000 after acquiring an additional 44,762 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,499,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,217,000 after acquiring an additional 89,888 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $48,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 5,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $141,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $48,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,783 shares of company stock worth $2,118,996 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

