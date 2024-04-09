Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Insider Joseph Douglas Lyon Sells 5,443 Shares

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 5,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $141,518.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,164. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Joseph Douglas Lyon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 500 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $13,005.00.

On Friday, February 16th, Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 1,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $26,000.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Down 3.8 %

CORT opened at $24.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.48. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $20.87 and a 12 month high of $34.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.64 and a 200 day moving average of $25.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 21.86%. The business had revenue of $135.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on CORT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.79.

Institutional Trading of Corcept Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CORT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 90.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

