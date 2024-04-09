Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,248 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Corning by 5.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 101,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Corning by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Corning by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 108,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 40,564 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Corning by 6.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,883,126 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,199,000 after acquiring an additional 490,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE GLW opened at $32.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.32. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $2,574,903.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,155,042.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLW. StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLW

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.