Critical Contrast: Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) versus Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Free Report) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.3% of Homology Medicines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.3% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of Homology Medicines shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Homology Medicines and Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Homology Medicines $1.16 million 0.00 -$112.96 million ($1.96) N/A Apellis Pharmaceuticals $396.59 million 16.36 -$528.63 million ($4.48) -12.01

Risk & Volatility

Homology Medicines has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Apellis Pharmaceuticals. Apellis Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Homology Medicines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Homology Medicines has a beta of -0.1, meaning that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Homology Medicines and Apellis Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Homology Medicines 0 1 1 0 2.50 Apellis Pharmaceuticals 0 3 11 1 2.87

Homology Medicines presently has a consensus target price of $0.75, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $77.93, indicating a potential upside of 44.83%. Given Homology Medicines’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Homology Medicines is more favorable than Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Homology Medicines and Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Homology Medicines -4,779.31% -102.52% -74.91% Apellis Pharmaceuticals -133.34% -178.60% -60.41%

Summary

Apellis Pharmaceuticals beats Homology Medicines on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Homology Medicines

(Get Free Report)

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company offers proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a nuclease-free gene editing mobility, gene therapy or for various genetic disorders. Its earlier stage product candidates comprising HMI-202, an investigational gene therapy which completed IND-enabling studies for the treatment of metachromatic leukodystrophy; and HMI-104 which completed IND-enabling studies. Homology Medicines, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA). The company also develops APL-3007, a small interfering RNA, or siRNA, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial, as well as an oral complement inhibitor that is in preclinical development. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) for development and commercialization of pegcetacoplan; and a collaboration with Beam Therapeutics Inc. focused on the use of Beam's base editing technology to discover new treatments for complement-driven diseases. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.