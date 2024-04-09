Critical Contrast: Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) vs. CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF)

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) and CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and CI Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westwood Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A CI Financial 0 3 0 0 2.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

56.6% of Westwood Holdings Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of Westwood Holdings Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Westwood Holdings Group and CI Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westwood Holdings Group 11.77% 12.78% 10.17% CI Financial 0.21% 40.15% 5.43%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Westwood Holdings Group and CI Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westwood Holdings Group $89.78 million 1.35 $10.57 million $1.18 11.03 CI Financial $2.03 billion 0.95 $3.72 million ($0.02) -619.19

Westwood Holdings Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CI Financial. CI Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Westwood Holdings Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Westwood Holdings Group pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. CI Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Westwood Holdings Group pays out 50.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CI Financial pays out -2,948.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CI Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Westwood Holdings Group has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CI Financial has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Westwood Holdings Group beats CI Financial on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1965 and is based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices in Vancouver, Canada; Calgary, Canada; and Montreal, Canada.

