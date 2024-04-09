Critical Review: Lasertec (OTCMKTS:LSRCF) versus ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Lasertec (OTCMKTS:LSRCF – Get Free Report) and ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Lasertec and ACM Research’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lasertec N/A N/A N/A ACM Research 13.87% 9.23% 5.79%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lasertec and ACM Research’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lasertec N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ACM Research $557.72 million 3.14 $77.35 million $1.17 26.66

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ACM Research has higher revenue and earnings than Lasertec.

66.8% of ACM Research shares are held by institutional investors. 33.6% of ACM Research shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Lasertec and ACM Research, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lasertec 0 0 0 0 N/A ACM Research 0 0 5 0 3.00

ACM Research has a consensus target price of $31.88, indicating a potential upside of 2.21%. Given ACM Research’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ACM Research is more favorable than Lasertec.

Summary

ACM Research beats Lasertec on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lasertec

Lasertec Corporation engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of inspection and measurement equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers semiconductor related products, which includes mask related systems for extreme ultraviolet and deep ultraviolet solutions, and wafers inspection and review systems; and FPD photomask inspection systems. It also provides laser microscopes, electro-chemical reaction visualizing confocal, and coating thickness scanning system; and in-situ observation at ultra high temperature confocal scanning laser microscope. The company was formerly known as NJS Corporation and changed its name to Lasertec Corporation in 1986. Lasertec Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating. The company markets and sells its products under the SAPS, TEBO, ULTRA C, ULTRA Fn, Ultra ECP, Ultra ECP map, and Ultra ECP ap trademarks through direct sales force and third-party representatives. ACM Research, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

