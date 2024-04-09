Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $246.00 to $300.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and issued a $240.00 price target (down from $250.00) on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $256.00.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

NYSE:CW opened at $259.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $240.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.54. Curtiss-Wright has a 1-year low of $157.72 and a 1-year high of $261.46.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $785.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.09 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $638,232.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,714,302.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,383 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,451 shares of company stock valued at $3,030,512 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $645,770,000 after purchasing an additional 680,850 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,638,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $810,714,000 after purchasing an additional 46,954 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,531,000 after purchasing an additional 141,697 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,307,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at $212,009,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

