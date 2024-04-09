Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,579,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,540,000 after acquiring an additional 665,070 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,232,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,408,000 after buying an additional 834,176 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,967,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,542,000 after buying an additional 77,255 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 258.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,049,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,302,000 after buying an additional 5,084,634 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,125,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,103,000 after buying an additional 192,429 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $10.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $11.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.58 and a beta of 1.34.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $399,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,865.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 7,734,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $75,338,451.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,098,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,534,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,865.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.