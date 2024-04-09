DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $660,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $261.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $222.27 and a one year high of $271.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $265.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.87.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

