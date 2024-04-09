DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $829,000 Position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.05% of Lakeland Financial worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,953,000 after purchasing an additional 128,992 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,843,000 after purchasing an additional 35,326 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,452,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,935,000 after purchasing an additional 300,747 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,484,000 after purchasing an additional 280,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 772,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,405,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on LKFN. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Lakeland Financial from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Lakeland Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Lakeland Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ LKFN opened at $61.41 on Tuesday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $73.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.52.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $65.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lakeland Financial

In related news, CEO David M. Findlay sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $783,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,175 shares in the company, valued at $925,060.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO David M. Findlay sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $783,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,175 shares in the company, valued at $925,060.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total transaction of $98,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,728 shares of company stock worth $3,670,449. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lakeland Financial

(Free Report)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.