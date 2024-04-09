DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 17,928 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,689 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 17,928 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 86.4% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 657,842 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,170,000 after buying an additional 304,923 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 174.2% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 332,161 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,125,000 after buying an additional 211,037 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $1,104,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 110.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 700,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,460,000 after buying an additional 367,977 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 616.0% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 300,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,738,000 after buying an additional 258,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE F opened at $13.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.74. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.63.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

