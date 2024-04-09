DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 2,495 Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI France ETF worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 243.9% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 3,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 89.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF during the third quarter valued at $65,000.

Get iShares MSCI France ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI France ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of EWQ opened at $41.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.10. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 12 month low of $33.66 and a 12 month high of $41.88.

iShares MSCI France ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.