DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 686 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.06% of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,751,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,083,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,192,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,235,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 900,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,302,000 after buying an additional 72,830 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $80.52 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $62.58 and a 1-year high of $82.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.87.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

