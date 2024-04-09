DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 9,691 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,691 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 148.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,261,000 after acquiring an additional 58,451 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 136,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,664,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period.

FTCS opened at $84.05 on Tuesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $70.91 and a 52 week high of $85.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

