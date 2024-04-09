Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $4,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $970,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 12.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 458 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 965 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.85, for a total transaction of $5,530,640.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,640,481.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $871.11, for a total transaction of $3,048,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,720,647.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.85, for a total value of $5,530,640.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,640,481.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,449 shares of company stock worth $34,172,388. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on DECK. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $709.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $960.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,110.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $859.00 to $983.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $878.87.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

DECK opened at $888.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $884.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $718.88. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $424.36 and a one year high of $956.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Articles

