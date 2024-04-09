DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 2,806 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $12,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TDG. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 23.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 66.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 99.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,172.26, for a total value of $3,516,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,220,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,172.26, for a total value of $3,516,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,220,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge Valladares sold 2,427 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,191.99, for a total value of $2,892,959.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,111,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,480 shares of company stock valued at $100,102,829 in the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,233.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,175.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,025.35. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $714.98 and a 12 month high of $1,246.22.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,180.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,137.73.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

