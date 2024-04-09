Dekel Agri-Vision (LON:DKL) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.30

Dekel Agri-Vision plc (LON:DKL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.43 ($0.02). Dekel Agri-Vision shares last traded at GBX 1.35 ($0.02), with a volume of 3,029,795 shares trading hands.

Dekel Agri-Vision Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of £7.50 million, a P/E ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dekel Agri-Vision news, insider Lincoln John Moore purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,328.31). 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dekel Agri-Vision Company Profile

Dekel Agri-Vision plc, through its subsidiaries, operates palm oil plantations in the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire. The company produces and sells crude palm oil, palm kernel, palm kernel oil, and palm kernel cakes. It also produces and sells cashew nuts. The company was formerly known as DekelOil Public Limited and changed its name to Dekel Agri-Vision plc in November 2019.

