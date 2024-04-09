Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock Price Down 3.8% on Insider Selling

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $127.11 and last traded at $127.64. 2,624,269 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 7,137,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.72.

Specifically, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 42,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total transaction of $5,716,771.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 535,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,997,595.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 42,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total value of $5,716,771.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 535,816 shares in the company, valued at $71,997,595.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer D. Saavedra sold 18,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $2,193,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,856,016.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,707,334 shares of company stock valued at $975,567,112. 48.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DELL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.88.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 4.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.59 and a 200-day moving average of $83.22. The stock has a market cap of $90.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 172.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 454.5% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

