Derek Harding Sells 1,909 Shares of Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Stock

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) insider Derek Harding sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,201 ($40.51), for a total transaction of £61,107.09 ($77,340.96).

LON:SXS opened at GBX 3,226 ($40.83) on Tuesday. Spectris plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,917 ($36.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,883.85 ($49.16). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,458.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,429.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,304.29, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 53.90 ($0.68) per share. This is a boost from Spectris’s previous dividend of $25.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 1.49%. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,642.86%.

SXS has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,780 ($47.84) to GBX 3,520 ($44.55) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Spectris to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 8,500 ($107.58) price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Shore Capital cut shares of Spectris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 6,946.25 ($87.92).

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

