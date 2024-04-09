Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Given New $62.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Devon Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.19.

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Devon Energy stock opened at $53.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.19. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $56.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.89 and a 200-day moving average of $45.53.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Devon Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVN. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1,279.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $278,396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700,167 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $344,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,752 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $113,793,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Devon Energy by 23.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,647,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $555,567,000 after buying an additional 2,220,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 3,885.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,695,206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,793,000 after buying an additional 1,652,671 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

