DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,406 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 11.1% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the third quarter valued at approximately $525,000. EULAV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 28.1% during the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 100,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,330,000 after acquiring an additional 21,938 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 58,772 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,293,000 after acquiring an additional 16,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DXCM. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.73.

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $358,774.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,773,075.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 2,624 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $367,464.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,618,227.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $358,774.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,773,075.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,259 shares of company stock valued at $24,388,086. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom stock opened at $139.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.80. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

