Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.63% of Diversified Return International Equity ETF worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Security Financial Services INC. increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 116,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 852.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 758.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 144,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after buying an additional 127,455 shares during the last quarter.

Diversified Return International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

JPIN stock opened at $56.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $459.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.03. Diversified Return International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $48.28 and a 52 week high of $56.58.

About Diversified Return International Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (JPIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed ex-North America securities that are selected based on value, momentum, and quality factors, then weighted by the inverse of historical volatility on a sector and regional level.

