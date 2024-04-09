DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.24

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.24 and traded as low as $15.20. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund shares last traded at $15.24, with a volume of 31,319 shares changing hands.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.94.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
