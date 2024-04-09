DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.24

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.24 and traded as low as $15.20. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund shares last traded at $15.24, with a volume of 31,319 shares changing hands.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.94.

Get DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund alerts:

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 10.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 6.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 25,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 8.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 6.2% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.